Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Given “Reiterates” Rating at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed their reiterates rating on shares of Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Castellum Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTM opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Castellum has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.98.

Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Castellum had a negative net margin of 42.33% and a negative return on equity of 92.79%. The company had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Castellum

About Castellum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Castellum during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Castellum in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Castellum in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Castellum in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Castellum in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, and data analytics services.

