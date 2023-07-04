Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Given “Reiterates” Rating at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed their reiterates rating on shares of Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.
Castellum Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTM opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Castellum has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.98.
Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Castellum had a negative net margin of 42.33% and a negative return on equity of 92.79%. The company had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Castellum
About Castellum
Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, and data analytics services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Castellum
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Castellum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.