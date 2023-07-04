Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.42.

NYSE:CAT traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $247.33. 1,045,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,986,529. The firm has a market cap of $127.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

