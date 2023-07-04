CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,903 shares during the period. CBRE Group makes up about 2.8% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $41,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 976.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Up 1.4 %

CBRE stock opened at $81.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

