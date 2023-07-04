CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, insider Brian Herb sold 38,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $403,993.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 351,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Marc Fredman sold 21,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $219,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 375,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Herb sold 38,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $403,993.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 351,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,606. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,095,000 after buying an additional 5,663,827 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $3,146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCCS opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.57 and a beta of 0.72. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $203.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. CCC Intelligent Solutions's revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

