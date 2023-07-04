CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Up 0.2% This Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 3rd. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $46.98 million and $3.07 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0583 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00020518 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00013937 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,169.17 or 1.00017650 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05687361 USD and is up 2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $9,978,487.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

