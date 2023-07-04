Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CEN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,708. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $19.67.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 13,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $259,553.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,188,997 shares in the company, valued at $22,472,043.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 313,364 shares of company stock worth $5,836,634 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 295,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 73,104 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 170,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,677 shares during the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,170,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter.

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

