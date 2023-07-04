Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Short Interest Down 24.1% in June

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,900 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 267,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Okey Decker, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.85 per share, with a total value of $58,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,730.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerspace

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centerspace by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centerspace by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,478,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,826,000 after purchasing an additional 42,104 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Centerspace by 27.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,846,000 after purchasing an additional 257,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Centerspace by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 938,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,459 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Centerspace by 56.3% in the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 471,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,761,000 after purchasing an additional 169,783 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centerspace Stock Performance

CSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Centerspace from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Centerspace from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerspace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

CSR stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.27. 29,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,855. Centerspace has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $931.56 million, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.76 and its 200 day moving average is $60.15.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.39%.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of March 31, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,497 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

