Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Up 56.0% in June

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the May 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Central Japan Railway Price Performance

Central Japan Railway stock opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. Central Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Analysts anticipate that Central Japan Railway will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

