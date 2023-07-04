C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Short Interest Update

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other news, CEO S Dustin Crone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,714.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFFI. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in C&F Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of C&F Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in C&F Financial by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in C&F Financial by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in C&F Financial by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C&F Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CFFI traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.70. 3,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,072. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. C&F Financial has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $63.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.58. The company has a market cap of $187.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.29.

C&F Financial last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $32.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's community Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

