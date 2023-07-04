Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Trading Up 11%

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Free Report)’s share price was up 11% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.57 and last traded at C$1.51. Approximately 26,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 11,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.36.

Chesapeake Gold Trading Up 11.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$101.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 19.07 and a current ratio of 15.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.00.

Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Chesapeake Gold Company Profile

Chesapeake Gold Corp., an exploration and evaluation stage company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of gold and silver deposits in North and South America. The company also explores for zinc ores. Its flagship project is the Metates project that includes 14 mineral concessions totaling 14,727 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

