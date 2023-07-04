Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,900 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the May 31st total of 477,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,009.0 days.

Chubu Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of Chubu Electric Power stock remained flat at $12.35 on Tuesday. Chubu Electric Power has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40.

Chubu Electric Power Company Profile

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Grid, and Miraiz. It generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

