Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,900 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the May 31st total of 477,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,009.0 days.
Chubu Electric Power Price Performance
Shares of Chubu Electric Power stock remained flat at $12.35 on Tuesday. Chubu Electric Power has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40.
Chubu Electric Power Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chubu Electric Power
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Chubu Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubu Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.