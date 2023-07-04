Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) PT Lowered to $6.50 at Alliance Global Partners

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners to $6.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Cineverse from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th.
Cineverse Price Performance
CNVS opened at $1.86 on Friday. Cineverse has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $17.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.82.
Cineverse Company Profile
Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, powered by its proprietary technology platform. The company features brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cineverse
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Cineverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineverse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.