Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) PT Lowered to $6.50 at Alliance Global Partners

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners to $6.50 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Cineverse from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Cineverse Price Performance

CNVS opened at $1.86 on Friday. Cineverse has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $17.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.82.

Cineverse Company Profile

Cineverse ( NASDAQ:CNVS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $12.55 million during the quarter. Cineverse had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%.

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, powered by its proprietary technology platform. The company features brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

