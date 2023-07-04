Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises approximately 3.2% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Cintas worth $50,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Cintas by 1,344.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 483,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,247,000 after purchasing an additional 237,864 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after buying an additional 170,939 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 421,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,543,000 after buying an additional 164,110 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Shares of CTAS opened at $487.43 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $363.59 and a 52 week high of $497.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $474.01 and a 200-day moving average of $455.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

