Citigroup Increases Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Price Target to GBX 254

Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from GBX 230 ($2.92) to GBX 254 ($3.22) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Serco Group Stock Performance

SECCF opened at $1.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. Serco Group has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $2.07.

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, asylum seeker accommodation, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

