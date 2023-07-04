Citigroup Increases Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Price Target to GBX 254

Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from GBX 230 ($2.92) to GBX 254 ($3.22) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Serco Group Stock Performance
SECCF opened at $1.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. Serco Group has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $2.07.
About Serco Group
