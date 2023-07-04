CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Short Interest Up 30.9% in June

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the May 31st total of 8,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 11,507,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,773,217. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27.

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.14. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 93.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $42.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. Equities analysts expect that CleanSpark will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in CleanSpark by 41.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 929,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 273,036 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CleanSpark by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 17,517 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in CleanSpark by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 330,531 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CleanSpark by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares during the period. 30.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark, Inc engages in the mining of bitcoin operations. It also provides data center services, including rack space, power, and equipment; and various cloud services, such as virtual, virtual storage, and data backup services. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

