Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Short Interest Down 22.1% in June

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,600 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the May 31st total of 626,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLSD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 500.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 435,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 116,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,587. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $69.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.06. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.86.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 242.26% and a negative net margin of 3,514.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

