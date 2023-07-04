Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC Has $273,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN opened at $141.81 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.21 and a 52 week high of $160.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.40 and a 200-day moving average of $139.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

