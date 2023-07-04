CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,400 shares, an increase of 53.0% from the May 31st total of 261,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 896,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CN Energy Group. Price Performance

CNEY stock remained flat at $0.21 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 99,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,225. CN Energy Group. has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $2.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41.

Institutional Trading of CN Energy Group.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in CN Energy Group. during the 1st quarter valued at about $850,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CN Energy Group. by 946.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 226,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CN Energy Group. during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

About CN Energy Group.

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also generates and supplies biomass electricity.

