CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Short Interest Down 21.0% in June

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,900 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 463,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 175,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

CNA Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

CNA stock opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. CNA Financial has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.51.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In other CNA Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $190,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,958,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,707,116,195.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CNA Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CNA Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNA. Bank of America upgraded CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CNA Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.