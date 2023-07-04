Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Codexis worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 133.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Codexis from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $147,855.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 783,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,615.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDXS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.72. 264,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,368. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.27.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.09 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 32.75% and a negative net margin of 41.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

