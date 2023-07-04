Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the May 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coffee in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Coffee alerts:

Coffee Stock Performance

JVA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 9.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. Coffee has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $3.20.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

About Coffee

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Coffee by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coffee by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 227,147 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coffee during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Coffee during the 1st quarter worth $27,000.

(Free Report)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.