Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the May 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coffee in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
JVA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 9.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.89. Coffee has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $3.20.
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
