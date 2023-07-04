Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the May 31st total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

FOF traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 136,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,251. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $12.69.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

