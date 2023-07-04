Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.31 Billion

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 4th. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,035.91 or 0.06556220 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market cap of $1.31 billion and approximately $6.69 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was first traded on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

