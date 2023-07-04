Comparing American International (AMIH) and Its Rivals

American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Free Report) is one of 61 public companies in the “Personal Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare American International to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for American International and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|American International
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|American International Competitors
|208
|948
|1630
|66
|2.54
As a group, “Personal Services” companies have a potential upside of 89.23%. Given American International’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Profitability
This table compares American International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American International
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|American International Competitors
|-19.37%
|-36.05%
|-2.59%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares American International and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American International
|N/A
|N/A
|-0.01
|American International Competitors
|$580.46 million
|$14.98 million
|320.75
American International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than American International. American International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
American International rivals beat American International on 5 of the 8 factors compared.
American International Company Profile
American International Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an investor, developer, and asset manager with various assets in the energy supply chain. Its portfolio includes cycle energy that owns and operates cycle oil, cycle services, and cycle technologies. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Electra, Texas.
