Comparing Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) and Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alkami Technology and Bandwidth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkami Technology $204.27 million 7.40 -$58.60 million ($0.67) -24.28 Bandwidth $573.15 million 0.61 $19.57 million ($0.72) -19.06

Bandwidth has higher revenue and earnings than Alkami Technology. Alkami Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bandwidth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

52.1% of Alkami Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of Bandwidth shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.0% of Alkami Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Bandwidth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alkami Technology and Bandwidth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkami Technology 0 1 7 0 2.88 Bandwidth 0 3 4 0 2.57

Alkami Technology presently has a consensus target price of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 15.24%. Bandwidth has a consensus target price of $23.78, indicating a potential upside of 73.31%. Given Bandwidth’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than Alkami Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Alkami Technology and Bandwidth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkami Technology -28.32% -20.00% -13.62% Bandwidth 5.17% -1.69% -0.43%

Risk and Volatility

Alkami Technology has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bandwidth has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bandwidth beats Alkami Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc. offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture. It serves community, regional, and super-regional credit unions and banks. Alkami Technology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

