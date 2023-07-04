Comparing Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) & China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Free Report) and China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hycroft Mining and China Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hycroft Mining -183.06% -75.56% -20.28% China Natural Resources N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Hycroft Mining has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Natural Resources has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hycroft Mining $33.23 million 1.91 -$60.83 million ($0.27) -1.18 China Natural Resources $2.94 million 5.57 -$3.57 million N/A N/A

This table compares Hycroft Mining and China Natural Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

China Natural Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hycroft Mining.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hycroft Mining and China Natural Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hycroft Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A China Natural Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.3% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of China Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of China Natural Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

China Natural Resources beats Hycroft Mining on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is headquartered in Winnemucca, Nevada.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia. It also offers equipment for rural wastewater treatment; and engineering. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong. China Natural Resources, Inc. is a subsidiary of Feishang Group Limited.

