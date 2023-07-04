Comparing Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) & OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF)

Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Free Report) and OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nexans and OSRAM Licht, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexans 0 3 2 0 2.40 OSRAM Licht 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nexans presently has a consensus price target of $89.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.10%. Given Nexans’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nexans is more favorable than OSRAM Licht.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

37.0% of Nexans shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nexans and OSRAM Licht’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexans N/A N/A N/A ($4.34) -17.97 OSRAM Licht $5.08 billion N/A -$467.88 million ($2.30) -22.61

Nexans has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OSRAM Licht. OSRAM Licht is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nexans, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nexans and OSRAM Licht’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexans N/A N/A N/A OSRAM Licht -12.93% 0.69% 0.25%

Summary

Nexans beats OSRAM Licht on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexans

Nexans S.A. designs, manufactures, and sells cable systems and services in France and internationally. It operates in five segments: Building & Territories, Generation & Transmission, Telecom & Data, Industry & Solutions, and Other Activities. The company provides design, engineering, financing, asset management, and systems management solutions for offshore wind farms, subsea interconnections, and land high voltage, as well as smart solutions for oil and gas sector. It also offers cables for the energy distribution networks; and equipment cables for buildings. In addition, the company provides cabling and connectivity solutions to support OEMs and industrial infrastructure project managers in transport, automatic devices, renewable energy, resources, and other sectors. Further, it offers data transmission, telecom networks, hyperscale data centers, and LAN cabling solutions for customers to deploy copper and fiber optic infrastructures; and wire rods and electrical wires, as well as engages in winding wire production operations. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

About OSRAM Licht

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants. The company also develops and produces lamps and lighting systems for stages, cinemas, and studios; LED-based plant cultivation systems; lighting solutions for industrial and medical applications, such as high-intensity UV lamps and LED illumination for clothing; and automotive systems based on LED and laser technology, and other customer-specific system solutions. In addition, it develops, produces, and markets LED light engines and light management systems, as well as electronic ballasts, LED drivers, and LED modules. Further, the company is involved in the provision of products in the areas of architectural interior and exterior lighting, as well as professional interior lighting solutions. It provides its products under the OSRAM, Vixar, SYLVANIA, Traxon, e:cue, Digital Lumens, Fluence, Clay Paky, ADB Stagelight, OSRAM CONTINENTAL, LED Engin, and b,a,g, brands. The company was formerly known as Kyros A AG and changed its name to OSRAM Licht AG in November 2012. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany. As of March 3, 2021 OSRAM Licht AG operates as a subsidiary of ams-OSRAM AG.

