comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

comScore Price Performance

SCOR stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $73.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.12. comScore has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get comScore alerts:

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $91.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.49 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 17.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that comScore will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at comScore

Institutional Trading of comScore

In other news, Director William Paul Livek acquired 124,358 shares of comScore stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,435.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,447,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,904.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in comScore by 21.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in comScore by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in comScore by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of comScore by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 147,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of comScore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

About comScore

(Free Report)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. It offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.