Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLMR) Short Interest Down 25.0% in June

Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLMR – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Consilium Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

CSLMR stock remained flat at $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09. Consilium Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

Get Consilium Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consilium Acquisition Corp I

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSLMR. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in Consilium Acquisition Corp I by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 1,089,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 157,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consilium Acquisition Corp I by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 201,452 shares during the last quarter.

Consilium Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consilium Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consilium Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.