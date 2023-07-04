Contrasting Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) & QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI)

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Free Report) and Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares QuoteMedia and Augmedix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get QuoteMedia alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuoteMedia 2.27% -30.18% 6.31% Augmedix -70.81% -570.66% -62.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QuoteMedia and Augmedix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuoteMedia $17.53 million 1.75 $440,000.00 N/A N/A Augmedix $30.93 million 6.80 -$24.45 million ($0.64) -8.02

Institutional and Insider Ownership

QuoteMedia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Augmedix.

8.2% of QuoteMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Augmedix shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Augmedix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for QuoteMedia and Augmedix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuoteMedia 0 0 1 0 3.00 Augmedix 0 0 3 0 3.00

QuoteMedia currently has a consensus price target of $0.35, suggesting a potential upside of 2.94%. Augmedix has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.71%. Given Augmedix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Augmedix is more favorable than QuoteMedia.

Risk & Volatility

QuoteMedia has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Augmedix has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QuoteMedia beats Augmedix on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuoteMedia

(Free Report)

QuoteMedia, Inc. provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, mobile apps, and custom development. In addition, its data feeds coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, ETFs, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, filings, investor relations solutions, fundamentals, screeners, and others; and QMod, a web delivery system for delivering market data content to Web platforms. Additionally, it offers portfolio managements systems, including Quotestream Desktop and Mobile, a Web-delivered, embedded application providing real-time, tick-by-tick, streaming market quotes and research information; Quotestream Professional that offers low-latency tick-by-tick data, customizable screens, advanced charting, comprehensive technical analysis, news, and research data for financial services professionals; Web Portfolio Manager; and Quotestream Connect, which delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

About Augmedix

(Free Report)

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for QuoteMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuoteMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.