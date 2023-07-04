Contrasting WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) and Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL)

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Free Report) and Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for WisdomTree and Global Capital Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree 0 1 2 0 2.67 Global Capital Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

WisdomTree presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.69%. Given WisdomTree’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe WisdomTree is more favorable than Global Capital Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

82.3% of WisdomTree shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of WisdomTree shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Global Capital Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares WisdomTree and Global Capital Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree $301.35 million 3.38 $50.68 million $0.45 15.16 Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WisdomTree has higher revenue and earnings than Global Capital Partners.

Profitability

This table compares WisdomTree and Global Capital Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree 25.30% 12.79% 3.81% Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A

Summary

WisdomTree beats Global Capital Partners on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

About Global Capital Partners

Global Capital Partners, Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking and securities network. It operates an investment banking and brokerage firm, and also hold interests in an online trading firm and internet-based business. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

