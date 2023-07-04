Cordant Inc. Sells 15,230 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cordant Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935,497 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,125,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,146,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,470. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.30. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.09 and a 52 week high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1844 dividend. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.