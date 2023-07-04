Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 317,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,798,000 after buying an additional 79,434 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 27.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 120,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 32.7% in the first quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CTRA traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $25.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,043,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,073,042. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.72.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CTRA. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

