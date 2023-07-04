Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,675 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,256,000 after buying an additional 51,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 77.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,646,000 after buying an additional 4,284,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,420,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,009,000 after buying an additional 204,780 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,317,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,799,000 after buying an additional 1,204,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,244,000 after buying an additional 174,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMF traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $44.10. The company had a trading volume of 237,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.11. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.77 and a 12 month high of $46.99.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.65 million. OneMain had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 25.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.07.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

