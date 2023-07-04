Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $256,000 Position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Teekay Tankers were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 40,309 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TNK remained flat at $38.23 during midday trading on Tuesday. 291,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,127. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of -0.13. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.39.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 39.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

