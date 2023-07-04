Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $606,000 Stock Position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $273,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,788.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,166 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $214,042.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,966,853.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Wehrle sold 1,500 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $273,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,788.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alamo Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALG. StockNews.com began coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Alamo Group from $208.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

NYSE:ALG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.22. 22,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,045. Alamo Group Inc. has a one year low of $110.98 and a one year high of $186.76. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.84. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $411.77 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamo Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Featured Articles

