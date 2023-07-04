Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intapp were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Intapp during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Intapp during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Intapp by 460.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the first quarter valued at about $160,000.

In other Intapp news, Director George R. Neble sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,805.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intapp news, CEO John T. Hall sold 553,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $19,399,090.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,495,223 shares in the company, valued at $157,512,613.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George R. Neble sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $107,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,805.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,327,384 shares of company stock valued at $118,510,391 over the last ninety days. 48.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTA shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of INTA stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.49. The stock had a trading volume of 223,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,219. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $50.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $92.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

