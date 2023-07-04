Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 53,985 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker makes up approximately 2.4% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $36,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.3 %

SWK traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,702. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.82. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $118.37.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

