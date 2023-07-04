Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 19,985 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,985 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 5.8% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $86,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.47.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $876.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $746.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $651.51. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.