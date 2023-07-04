Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 470 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 111.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 11.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Diodes by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Stock Up 0.9 %

Diodes stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $93.36. 73,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,033. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.97. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $97.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.03 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total transaction of $465,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,296,866.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Gary Yu sold 2,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $180,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,782.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $465,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,866.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,639 shares of company stock valued at $5,086,553. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Diodes

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

