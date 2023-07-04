Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 493 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MYRG. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $9,867,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,508,000 after acquiring an additional 128,881 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $634,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MYRG. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on MYR Group from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on MYR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

MYRG stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.25. 33,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,480. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.97 and a 52-week high of $140.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.78 and a 200-day moving average of $116.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.99.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.32. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

