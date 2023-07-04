Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 58 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE CW traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $181.85. 101,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,075. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.02 and its 200-day moving average is $169.63. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $125.91 and a twelve month high of $183.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

