Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Pachira Investments Inc.

Pachira Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 790 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.7% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after buying an additional 491,837 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,098,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,689,979,000 after buying an additional 54,574 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,328,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.66 on Tuesday, hitting $541.04. 951,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $509.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $564.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,665 shares of company stock worth $1,915,585. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COST. Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

