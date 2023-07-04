Cottage Street Advisors LLC Invests $1.54 Million in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. Snap-on makes up about 1.2% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth about $208,645,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Snap-on by 183.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,113,719.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,966,812.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,504 shares of company stock worth $17,197,050. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snap-on Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $278.00 to $298.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.29.

NYSE SNA traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $286.86. 124,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,515. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.37. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $192.25 and a fifty-two week high of $289.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

