Cottage Street Advisors LLC Invests $315,000 in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after buying an additional 995,501 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,384,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,344 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,057,164,000. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,852,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,321,312,000 after purchasing an additional 375,805 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $3.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.81. 1,188,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,506. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $174.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.06.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.