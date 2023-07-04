Cottage Street Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in Aflac by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.19. 952,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.04 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.22.

In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,991,143.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,082 shares of company stock valued at $7,614,967 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

