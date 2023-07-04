Cottage Street Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 17,640 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in CF Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

CF Industries stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.43. 983,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,404. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.86. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.