Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 2,140,050 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 92.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 168,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,140,050 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital comprises 2.4% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,957 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after buying an additional 106,704 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ares Capital by 70.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ares Capital

In related news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel purchased 15,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $18.89. 1,881,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,645,382. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

