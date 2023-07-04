Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 4,163,042 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 98.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,163,042 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up approximately 4.6% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BX stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.76. 1,975,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,022. The firm has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.31.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $1,223,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,740,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,856,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $1,223,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,740,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,856,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and have sold 3,345,100 shares valued at $36,042,983. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

