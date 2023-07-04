Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance
Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.
Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $19.96 billion for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group Company Profile
Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse Group
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.