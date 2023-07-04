Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $19.96 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

